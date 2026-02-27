Ajani Fortune Injury: Unavailable again

Fortune (foot) remains out ahead of the second MLS game of the season against San Jose, Doug Roberson of Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fortune has been sidelined since June 2025 and is not yet ready to reappear, even though he's still expected to see action at some point over the next few months. As soon as he's fully fit, he'll add a midfield option to the rotation with Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba and Tomas Jacob. However, it remains unclear how many more weeks Fortune will need to recover.