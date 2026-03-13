Ajani Fortune headshot

Ajani Fortune Injury: Will play with U21s this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:16am

Fortune (foot) will play with the U21 squad this week and won't be available to face Philadelphia on Saturday, Henry Higuita Jr. of MLS.com reports.

Fortune will be limited to 45 minutes with ATL UTD 2 in an attempt to build fitness, so his return to action should happen in the coming weeks. If everything goes well this weekend, Fortune could be an option for the March 21 match against D.C. United.

Ajani Fortune
Atlanta United
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