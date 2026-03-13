Ajani Fortune Injury: Will play with U21s this week

Fortune (foot) will play with the U21 squad this week and won't be available to face Philadelphia on Saturday, Henry Higuita Jr. of MLS.com reports.

Fortune will be limited to 45 minutes with ATL UTD 2 in an attempt to build fitness, so his return to action should happen in the coming weeks. If everything goes well this weekend, Fortune could be an option for the March 21 match against D.C. United.