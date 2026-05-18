Ajani Fortune News: Nets late equalizer

Fortune scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Fortune earned the start Saturday after a bench role in the last contest, earning the role after he scored a goal. He would follow that up with yet another goal Saturday, finding the net in the 86th minute to equalize the match and earn a point. This accounts for the midfielders' only goal contributions of the season.