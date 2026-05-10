Ajani Fortune News: Scores opening goal

Fortune scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Fortune got Atlanta on the scoresheet first Saturday with a 69th-minute goal, a bright spot before their eventual loss. This is the midfielder's first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark. However, he has only started in two of his seven appearances, only appearing for 30 minutes against the Galaxy as well.