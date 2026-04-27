Ajani Fortune headshot

Ajani Fortune News: Whips in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Fortune registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto FC.

Fortune started and played the full 90 Saturday as his team pulled out the win. He would see a decent outing despite it not being his best, recording a shot and three crosses. More importantly, he is continuing to see more time after an injury to begin the year, with two starts in five outings.

Ajani Fortune
Atlanta United
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