Akor Adams headshot

Akor Adams Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Adams (thigh) returned to full training on Friday and is expected to be in the squad for Sunday's match against Bilbao, the club announced.

Adams has played only nine minutes since joining his new club but should get more soon after returning to full training on Friday. He is likely available for Sunday's game and could see playing time off the bench before competing with Isaac for a starting spot as the striker.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
