Akor Adams Injury: Back in team training
Adams (thigh) returned to full training on Friday and is expected to be in the squad for Sunday's match against Bilbao, the club announced.
Adams has played only nine minutes since joining his new club but should get more soon after returning to full training on Friday. He is likely available for Sunday's game and could see playing time off the bench before competing with Isaac for a starting spot as the striker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now