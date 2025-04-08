Akor Adams Injury: Picks up thigh injury
Adams is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, according to his club.
Adams suffered an injury in the club's most recent outing, with the forward handed a thigh injury. This will leave him out for the time being, with no timeline for a return in place. He will hope that this is only minor, as he did see his first start in four appearances last match. Isaac should reenter the starting XI with Adams out.
