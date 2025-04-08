Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Akor Adams headshot

Akor Adams Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Adams is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Adams suffered an injury in the club's most recent outing, with the forward handed a thigh injury. This will leave him out for the time being, with no timeline for a return in place. He will hope that this is only minor, as he did see his first start in four appearances last match. Isaac should reenter the starting XI with Adams out.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now