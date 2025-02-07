Akor Adams Injury: Picks up thigh injury in training
Adams (thigh) suffered an injury in training and is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks, the club announced.
Adams has played only nine minutes since joining his new club from Montpellier and is now set to miss time after suffering a thigh injury in training on Thursday. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-March. Isaac will continue as the starting striker in his absence.
