Akor Adams headshot

Akor Adams Injury: Won't play again this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Adams suffered a myotendinous injury in the rectus femoris of the right thigh and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, Gonzalo Tortosa reports for El Chiringuito.

Adams is expected to miss eight to ten weeks and will not feature again for Sevilla this season. He will likely aim to return fully fit for the 2025-26 campaign where he could have a significant role in the front line and potentially secure a starting spot.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
