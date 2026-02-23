Akor Adams News: Bags assist

Adams assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Adams would come up with an assist on the lone goal of Sunday's outing, finding Djibril Sow in the 64th minute of the contest. This is his first goal contribution in three games, with his last coming as a goal. He sits just one shy of double-digit goal contributions this campaign, coming in 20 appearances (13 starts).