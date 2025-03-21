Akor Adams News: Building fitness on day off

Adams returned from injury in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bilbao and was seen training alone on Friday during a scheduled day off, showing his motivation to regain top form for the end of the season, the club posted.

Adams returned from a thigh injury and played seven minutes on Sunday. He was seen training alone on Friday while the rest of the team had the day off, showing his commitment to regaining full fitness for the end of the season. When fully fit, he will likely compete for a starting spot in the frontline and share minutes with Isaac.