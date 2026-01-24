Adams completed the hosts' comeback via penalty kick in the 56th minute of the win, which marked his first start since returning from international duty in the previous league game week. He's in excellent form with four goals and one assist over his latest three club games, and he also produced two goals and two assists in seven AFCON appearances for Nigeria during the first few weeks of 2026. He was included in a two-man front line Saturday, but he should now have an edge over his partner Isaac Romero if Sevilla eventually revert to using a single center-forward.