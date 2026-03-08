Akor Adams headshot

Akor Adams News: Lone goal for Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Adams scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Adams recorded the only goal for Sevilla on Sunday, giving the team the one point. He now has seven goals on the season to go along with his three assists, making 22 appearances (15 starts) while collecting 26 shots on target, seven key passes and making eight chances.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akor Adams See More
