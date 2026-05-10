Akor Adams News: Nets late winner

Adams scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Adams scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner with a first-time finish, capitalizing on an excellent touch by Alexis Sanchez. His goal secured all three points, lifting Sevilla from 17th to 12th in the table and improving their chances of avoiding relegation. Adams has now scored twice in the last four games, bringing his season tally to nine goals.