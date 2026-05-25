Akor Adams News: One shot in loss
Adams registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo.
Adams made just one shot while coming off the bench to play 26 minutes during the loss Saturday. He ended up making 21 starts in 31 La Liga appearances, leading the team in goals with 10 while recording three assists.
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