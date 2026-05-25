Akor Adams headshot

Akor Adams News: One shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Adams registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo.

Adams made just one shot while coming off the bench to play 26 minutes during the loss Saturday. He ended up making 21 starts in 31 La Liga appearances, leading the team in goals with 10 while recording three assists.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
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