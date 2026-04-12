Akor Adams News: Scores from the spot

Adams scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Adams delivered a solid offensive performance in Saturday's 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid, opening the scoring from the penalty spot early in the match after a foul drawn by Isaac Romero, while adding one key pass. The forward remains an important piece in the attacking setup, having started 10 of his last 11 appearances while recording three goals and one assist during that span.