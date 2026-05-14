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Akor Adams News: Scores winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Adams scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Villarreal.

Adams delivered what would eventually be the winning goal in an improbable comeback for Sevilla to keep its slim Europe hopes for next year alive. The forward will need more volume if he wants to score against Real Madrid, a team which has only given up 33 goals in La Liga this season.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
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