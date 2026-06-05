Akram Afif News: Qatar's greatest offensive talent

Afif appears set to carry a significant part of Qatar's attacking responsibilities in the second World Cup of his career.

Afif remains his national team's most influential player thanks to his unique playmaking skill, goal-scoring potential and set-piece involvement. The winger is expected to lead the team in terms of chance generation following his excellent performance in the World Cup qualification, as he ranked first among all AFC players with 11 assists in that stage. Additionally, he's able to threaten the opposing goal and rack up shooting numbers. His role extends beyond open play, as he shares responsibility for corners and free kicks. Afif is likely to see significant action and is the clear standout on the squad, however, given Qatar's underdog status in several matches, he'll need to be efficient to translate his value into fantasy production.