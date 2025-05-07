Al Musrati Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Musrati suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne and is in doubt for the remainder of the season, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Musrati will be assessed in the coming days after suffering a calf injury on Saturday that could rule him out for the remainder of the season, according to reports. The midfielder may have played his final minutes with the club from the Principaute, as rumors suggest he will not be retained at the end of his loan from Turkish side Besiktas. His potential absence for the remaining games is not expected to affect the starting squad since he mostly had a bench role this season.