Al Musrati News: Doesn't feature in squad list
Musrati (Coach's decision) doesn't feature in the squad list to face Strasbourg on Sunday.
Musrati wasn't selected by his coach for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg since he has struggled to convince in Monaco's midfield and has played only 19 minutes across three games since his halftime substitution against Angers in mid March. His timeline for return is unclear as it will depend on the coach's decision.
