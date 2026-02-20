Al-Musrati News: Sent off against Sassuolo

Al-Musrati had two shots and two interceptions and was booked twice in 88 minutes in Friday's 3-0 loss to Sassuolo.

Al-Musrati had a modest performance and capped it off with an avoidable second yellow card late in the game. Verona will be hoping for some returns in the midfield in next Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Otherwise, they'll have to adapt a player or rush Tomas Suslov back in the XI after a knee injury.