Al-Musrati News: Serves disqualification

Al-Musrati cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Al-Musrati will return against Genoa on Sunday and will compete with Roberto Gagliardini, who returned from a multi-week absence in this one. Al-Musrati notched at least one clearance in his last three showings, piling up 11 and adding three off-target shots, three interceptions and three blocks in that stretch.