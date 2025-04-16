Alaa Bellaarouch Injury: Plays with Morocco U17
Bellaarouch (Not Injury-Related) is playing with Morocco in the African Nations Cup and reached the final, La Nouvelle Tribune reports.
Bellaarouch is currently with Morocco's U17 squad for the African Nations Cup and will remain unavailable for club selection until at least next Saturday's match against Saint-Etienne. He has served as a backup goalkeeper this season and is expected to continue in that role once available.
