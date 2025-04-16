Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alaa Bellaarouch headshot

Alaa Bellaarouch Injury: Plays with Morocco U17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Bellaarouch (Not Injury-Related) is playing with Morocco in the African Nations Cup and reached the final, La Nouvelle Tribune reports.

Bellaarouch is currently with Morocco's U17 squad for the African Nations Cup and will remain unavailable for club selection until at least next Saturday's match against Saint-Etienne. He has served as a backup goalkeeper this season and is expected to continue in that role once available.

Alaa Bellaarouch
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now