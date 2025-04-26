Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Alaa Bellaarouch headshot

Alaa Bellaarouch News: Back with squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Bellaarouch (Not Injury-Related) is back with the squad for Saturday's clash with Saint-Etienne.

Bellaarouch returns to club action and was named on the bench for Saturday's contest against Saint-Etienne. The goalkeeper had recently been away with Morocco's U17 squad for the African Nations Cup, winning the title after a oustanding final where he saved two penalties. His role as a backup is likely to continue as he awaits further opportunities to feature.

Alaa Bellaarouch
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now