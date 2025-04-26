Alaa Bellaarouch News: Back with squad Saturday

Bellaarouch (Not Injury-Related) is back with the squad for Saturday's clash with Saint-Etienne.

Bellaarouch returns to club action and was named on the bench for Saturday's contest against Saint-Etienne. The goalkeeper had recently been away with Morocco's U17 squad for the African Nations Cup, winning the title after a oustanding final where he saved two penalties. His role as a backup is likely to continue as he awaits further opportunities to feature.