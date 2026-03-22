Aladji Bamba Injury: Suffers ankle injury against Lyon

Bamba subbed off due to an injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon, after which coach Sebastien Pocognoli said "It was indeed the ankle that turned. At halftime he wanted to continue because he is a warrior, so I think it's not so serious, but I try to protect him especially since there are many things that are new to him".

Bamba has recorded at least 45 minutes of play in each of the last five games, so his issue could impact the team's usual midfield. While the severity of the problem remains unclear, the young midfielder will aim to avoid a lengthy absence if the international break gives him enough time to recover. However, if he's not ready for upcoming games, there may be a chance for Mamadou Coulibaly to feature in his place.