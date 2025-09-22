Bamba suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's clash against the Grenats and was replaced by Krepin Diatta in the 33rd minute of the game. The midfielder is still discovering the senior level and that injury shows he needs more time to adapt. That said, Monaco is extremely short in depth in the midfield with Denis Zakaria (groin) out for two months, Aleksandr Golovin (hamstring) sidelined until the next international break and Paul Pogba still not fully fit to feature, meaning Jordan Teze will likely play alongside Lamine Camara in upcoming fixtures while Vanderson or Diatta will share minutes at right-back.