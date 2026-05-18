Aladji Bamba headshot

Aladji Bamba News: Assists in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bamba assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 5-4 loss versus Strasbourg.

Bamba assisted Ansu Fati's strike just before halftime Sunday, one of three chances he created after he replaced the injured Thilo Kehrer (undisclosed) in the 21st minute. It was a nice end to the teenager's first senior campaign where he recorded two assists across 18 appearances (10 starts). After a season gaining experience, he could be a more regular member of the starting XI next campaign.

Aladji Bamba
Monaco
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