Aladji Bamba News: Doing fine, not injured

Bamba (knee) was forced off at the break during Sunday's victory against Lyon as a precaution due to a knee issue but is doing fully fine and didn't suffer any kind of injury, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Bamba was initially reported to be dealing with an ankle injury, but it was later confirmed that the midfielder actually picked up a minor knee issue during the first half of Sunday's win over Lyon and was subbed off at halftime as a precaution. He is completely fine and not carrying any injury, so he will be available after the international break. That is a big boost for the Diagonale, as he has locked down a starting role lately with five starts in his last five appearances for Monaco.