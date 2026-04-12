Aladji Bamba News: Provides one assist

Bamba assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 4-1 loss to Paris FC.

Bamba delivered his first assist of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to Paris FC, sending a perfectly weighted through ball to Folarin Balogun in the first half, while adding his season high three key passes and six tackles. The midfielder has started six of the last seven matches, registering just one goal contribution during that span, though his role in a holding midfield position is primarily defensive, as shown by his 18 tackles, two interceptions and two blocks over that stretch.