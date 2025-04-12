Fantasy Soccer
Alan Bautista

Alan Bautista News: Assists off bench at Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Bautista assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 5-3 victory over Necaxa.

Bautista recovered the ball near the opposing goal and immediately created an opportunity for Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez to score in the 88th minute of the win. The youngster's limited time on the pitch didn't stop him from generating four scoring chances, which represented a team-high tally during the game and a Clausura season-high mark for him. The assist was his first goal contribution in 2025, and it could help him gain confidence while he looks to see more action in future contests.

Alan Bautista
Pachuca
