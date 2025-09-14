Bautista made the starting lineup in a move forced by William Carvalho's (undisclosed) absence, logging 71 minutes as part of a two-man holding midfield. The 23-year-old has racked up five shots and seven tackles over his last four Liga MX appearances (two starts), but he hasn't been directly involved in a goal since July 20. He may eventually drop back to a substitute role when Carvalho is available, but currently has a decent chance of staying active due to Luis Quinones being suspended and Elias Montiel leaving for a few weeks to participate in the U20 World Cup.