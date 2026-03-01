Alan Bautista News: Creative effort in 45-minute outing

Bautista generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Mazatlan.

Bautista struggled to get involved in his team's possessions, with his impact coming from set-piece crosses in a No. 10 spot during the defeat. Having yet to score or assist in eight Liga MX starts this year, the midfielder is mainly a source of crosses and could attempt some shots if given more playing time in future matches. However, he's in a close contention for starts with Victor Alfonso Guzman and Luis Quinones.