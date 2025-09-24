Bautista finished a series of passes to level the scoring during the 82nd minute in Puebla. That was his second goal of the current campaign and first since July 20, while the offensive numbers increased his counts to 16 shots, 17 crosses and 12 chances created across nine games played. He has stepped up in the absence of Elias Montiel (not injury related) and William Carvalho (undisclosed), taking corner kicks and enjoying significant playing time in the last two matches. That should remain the case for at least a couple more weeks until Montiel returns from the U20 World Cup.