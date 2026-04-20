Alan Bautista News: Scores off bench in win

Bautista scored a goal off his lone shot and drew two fouls during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.

Bautista came in for Elias Montiel at halftime and was mostly going unnoticed until the 72nd minute, when he appeared at the right place to slot home a pass from the left side of the box and give his team a 2-1 lead. This was the first goal since September for the attacker, who definitely lost his starting spot last month and, unless he starts scoring in bunches or anyone is injured, should remain as a super sub at least for the rest of the season.