Alan Cervantes Injury: Avoids major issue

Cervantes (ankle) is not seriously injured despite the fears that arose after the blow he suffered Saturday against Pachuca, W Deportes reported Monday.

Cervantes could still miss a few games but is expected to return this season as the possibility of a fracture has been ruled out. He made six consecutive league starts before picking up the injury, contributing mostly in defensive tasks. Both Jonathan dos Santos and Erick Sanchez could be more active in holding midfield if Cervantes is forced to miss upcoming games.