Alan Cervantes Injury: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Cervantes is expected to miss the next 3-4 game weeks due to a muscle issue, according to Victor Diaz and Leon Lecanda of ESPN.

Cervantes' absence will limit the squad's defensive midfield depth for the rivalry clash against Guadalajara and subsequent league games, with his return currently expected to come in early March. He has been relegated to a minor role lately, logging only 18 minutes of play in the current Clausura campaign with all of Jonathan dos Santos, Rodrigo Dourado and Erick Sanchez preferred over him, and that is unlikely to change in upcoming fixtures, except for the addition of Vinicius Lima to that rotation.