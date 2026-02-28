Alan Cervantes headshot

Alan Cervantes News: Available as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 28, 2026

Cervantes (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Tigres.

Cervantes is back sooner than originally expected after dealing with an undisclosed muscle issue, but he's likely to retain a limited role behind all of Rodrigo Dourado, Jonathan dos Santos, Erick Sanchez and Vinicius Lima. Even if he plays, Cervantes would mostly be a source of ball recovery numbers.

