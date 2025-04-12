Alan Matturro Injury: Picks up thigh ailment

Matturro "will be unavailable Sunday due to muscle fatigue in his flexor but should be back soon," coach Patrick Vieira relayed.

Matturro suffered a minor injury while practicing and will miss at least one contest. Alessandro Zaznoli, Brooke Norton-Cuffy or Stefano Sabelli would adapt to the left-back role if something happened to Aaron Martin, while Sebastian Otoa is the next man up in the middle of the defense, where Mattia Bani (thigh) is also on the mend.