Alan Matturro News: Ben served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Matturro is back from his suspension and is an option again.

Matturro ended his suspension following Sunday's match, leaving him as an option again. With four straight starts ahead of his suspension, he will look to return to that role, although he has only started in six of his 10 appearances while also being unused.

Alan Matturro
Levante
