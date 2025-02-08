Alan Matturro News: Logs eight clearances versus Torino

Matturro recorded one tackle (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Matturro made a rare start as Koni De Winter was suspended and Mattia Bani wasn't fit enough after a recent injury and was dependable in the back, matching his season in clearances. He hadn't played in two months, during which he was an unused sub on five occasions. He has totaled eight tackles (four won), 10 interceptions and 26 clearances in his last five outings, with two clean sheets.