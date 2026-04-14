Alan Matturro News: Makes substitute appearance
Matturro had two clearances in Monday's 1-0 win versus Getafe.
Matturro replaced goal scorer Carlos Espi in the 87th minute and recorded just three touches but still managed two clearances. Matturro has come off the bench three times in the last five games and a total of eight times in 17 appearances this campaign.
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