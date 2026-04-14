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Alan Matturro News: Makes substitute appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Matturro had two clearances in Monday's 1-0 win versus Getafe.

Matturro replaced goal scorer Carlos Espi in the 87th minute and recorded just three touches but still managed two clearances. Matturro has come off the bench three times in the last five games and a total of eight times in 17 appearances this campaign.

Alan Matturro
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