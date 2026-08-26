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Alan Matturro News: Moves to Shakhtar Donetsk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Matturro is transferring from Genoa to Shakhtar Donetsk, with which he agreed to a five-year contract.

Matturro found a new permanent home after spending the previous campaign at Levante in Spain, making 19 appearances and scoring and assisting once, with two clean sheets. Instead, he collected just 19 caps in two campaigns at Genoa combined, because he was low on the pecking order and due to a few injuries.

Alan Matturro
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
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