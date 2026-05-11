Alan Matturro News: Supplies late assist in win

Matturro assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 win against Osasuna.

Matturro's touch late in the second half assisted the final Levante goal in their 3-2 comeback win at Osasuna. The defender entered proceedings with just 14 minutes remaining and, in addition to his assist, added four clearances to the defensive effort. The assist marked Matturro's first for Levante and first career La Liga assist.