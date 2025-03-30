Alan Matturro News: Two interceptions in 1-0 loss

Matturro recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Matturro picked up his first start in three appearances and his ninth of the season. He recorded his first shot in six outings and accounted for more than five completed passes for the first time in three matches. On the defensive side, he nabbed at least two interceptions for a fourth time on the season.