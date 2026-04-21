Alan Medina Injury: Exits with injury in midweek game

Medina was forced to abandon Tuesday's match versus FC Juarez after picking up a physical issue following a tackle to his left foot, As Mexico reports.

Medina played an active role on the right wing, creating two chances and delivering three accurate crosses before his forced substitution. The midfielder was carted off the field in serious pain and was replaced by Uriel Antuna in the 57th minute. While Medina's situation is now a major worry for the UNAM side, they have no need to take risks in the next few days with their place in the playoff rounds already guaranteed, so Antuna could be expected to fill in on the right flank.