Medina logged a total of 151 minutes in six appearances as a substitute over the start of the Liga MX season and the Leagues Cup tournament for Gallos, but he was unable to impress in that period. The midfielder has failed to establish himself lately in teams such as Juarez, Mazatlan and Queretaro, with his most consistent spell being in 2022\/23 when he scored six goals and two assists in 30 league matches (23 starts) for Bravos. He'll now be in contention with Pedro Vite, Rodrigo Lopez and Jorge Ruvalcaba on the wings.