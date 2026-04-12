Alan Medina News: Provides assist in win

Medina assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Mazatlan.

Medina threaded a through ball that left Robert Morales alone against the goalkeeper, leading to the opening goal in the fifth minute against the Canoneros. The midfielder shook off a streak of nine league games without a goal involvement, having retained the manager's trust throughout that time. However, he wasn't too active in tackling duties this time, as he played a more offensive role on the right wing.