Alan Medina headshot

Alan Medina News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Medina assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Mazatlan.

Medina threaded a through ball that left Robert Morales alone against the goalkeeper, leading to the opening goal in the fifth minute against the Canoneros. The midfielder shook off a streak of nine league games without a goal involvement, having retained the manager's trust throughout that time. However, he wasn't too active in tackling duties this time, as he played a more offensive role on the right wing.

Alan Medina
Pumas UNAM
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