Alan Montes News: Scores as substitute in win

Montes scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win against Mazatlan.

Montes came off the bench early in the match because of Alexis Pena's (undisclosed) injury and notched the winning goal with a 69th-minute header against the Canoneros. The backup player now has an increased chance of starting after his appearance on the score sheet and the fitness blows suffered by Pena and Agustin Oliveros (sprain). Having racked up at least two clearances in each of his last seven games, Montes should be a good aerial contributor when he's on the pitch.