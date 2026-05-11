Alan Mozo Injury: Could return in next two weeks

Mozo (fracture) still needs some time to be ready to play, as "he's coming back, he's training with us. We hope he gets back in shape quickly. He still needs a couple of weeks to be 100 percent.", coach Esteban Solari told FOX after Sunday's match against Toluca.

Mozo should achieve a full recovery by the end of the season, but the manager's words suggest he'll only play in the Clausura campaign if his team reaches the final round. Thus, Carlos Sanchez will likely remain active at right-back in the remaining playoffs clashes. The former Chivas man has been sidelined since February after making only three league starts for Tuzos.