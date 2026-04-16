Alan Mozo Injury: Returns to limited training

Mozo (fracture) has made progress in his recovery and is now taking part in partial work with the group in practice, Pachuca's doctor Fernando Marquez revealed Wednesday.

Mozo might have a chance to bounce back only for the final stages of the campaign following a lengthy absence. He would serve as the team's top right-back choice if fully healthy, but his replacement Carlos Sanchez is in decent form of late and could pose a threat in the contention for starts, especially if Mozo struggles to regain momentum. The former Chivas player was averaging 1.3 chances created, 1.3 crosses and 2.7 tackles per game during his first three matches played for Tuzos earlier this year.